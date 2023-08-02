Burkina Faso : Création de deux Régiments d’infanteries commandos à Tougan et à Nouna
Le chef de l’État, le capitaine Ibrahim Traoré, a signé le 21 juillet 2023, un décret portant création du 52e Régiment d’infanterie Commando (RIC) basé à Tougan.
Dans un autre décret à la même date, le Chef de l’Etat a mis en place le 53e RIC stationné à Nouna.
Ces deux villes font partie des localités du Burkina Faso, confrontées régulièrement à des exactions terroristes.
Source : AIB, 1er août 2023
Un commentaire
It is my hope Commando units fulfill Burkinabes needs plus find plus neutralize all terrorists within regions they are stationed. President Traore in partnership with Russia is working to get military equipment plus weapons superior to that of murderous drug addict terrorists where thereof military possess plus apply overwhelming firepower in battle against terrorists. We will see likeable decrease in casualties with intent of achieving goal of no casualties.
As person of African Ubuntu Beliefs Religion (UBR) I would like for every person contributing to Burkina Faso defense to see seven Julu angels. They are Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday plus Saturday. You must stay alive to see them. Therefore it is your duty to neutralize terrorists before they injure or kill you. Thereof you have fulfill obligation required to see seven Julu angels.
Henry Author Price Jr aka Kankan