Construction d’une usine de transformation de tomate : Le Chef de l’État est arrivé à Bobo-Dioulasso

Serge Pacôme ZONGO Envoyer un courriel il y a 1 heure
1 Moins d’une minute
publicite

(Bobo-Dioulasso, 22 septembre 2023). Le Président de la Transition, Chef de l’État, le Capitaine Ibrahim TRAORE est arrivé à Bobo-Dioulasso en début d’après midi où il présidera, demain samedi, la cérémonie de pose de la première pierre d’une usine de transformation de tomate.

La suite après cette publicité

Piloté par l’Agence pour la promotion de l’entreprenariat communautaire (APEC), le projet de construction de cette usine traduit la mise en œuvre du Programme de l’Entreprenariat Communautaire (PEC) par actionnariat populaire lancé par le Chef de l’Etat, le 12 juin dernier à Ouagadougou.

Source : Direction de la Communication de la Présidence du Faso 

Écouter l’article
publicite


publicite
Serge Pacôme ZONGO Envoyer un courriel il y a 1 heure
1 Moins d’une minute
Photo de Serge Pacôme ZONGO

Serge Pacôme ZONGO

Tambi Serge Pacôme ZONGO, journaliste s'intéressant aux questions politiques et de développement durable.

Articles similaires

Burkina Faso : La Startup Faangué en marche pour localiser et faire livrer du gaz à domicile

il y a 30 minutes

Transition au Burkina Faso : Les réformes voulues par le gouvernement ont eu un « écho favorable » auprès des populations, selon les membres de l’ALT

il y a 35 minutes

Coopération bilatérale Burkina-Corée du Sud : Bientôt la relance des commissions mixtes entre les deux pays

il y a 1 heure

Burkina Faso : Le 28 septembre déclaré chômé et payé (Gouvernement)

il y a 1 heure

Un commentaire

  2. That is right idea. Building infrastructure with factories being major part of nation infrastructure. It will help make living in modern world all it should be.
    Henry Author Price Jr aka Kankan

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Bouton retour en haut de la page