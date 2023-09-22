Construction d’une usine de transformation de tomate : Le Chef de l’État est arrivé à Bobo-Dioulasso
(Bobo-Dioulasso, 22 septembre 2023). Le Président de la Transition, Chef de l’État, le Capitaine Ibrahim TRAORE est arrivé à Bobo-Dioulasso en début d’après midi où il présidera, demain samedi, la cérémonie de pose de la première pierre d’une usine de transformation de tomate.
Piloté par l’Agence pour la promotion de l’entreprenariat communautaire (APEC), le projet de construction de cette usine traduit la mise en œuvre du Programme de l’Entreprenariat Communautaire (PEC) par actionnariat populaire lancé par le Chef de l’Etat, le 12 juin dernier à Ouagadougou.
Source : Direction de la Communication de la Présidence du Faso
Un commentaire
That is right idea. Building infrastructure with factories being major part of nation infrastructure. It will help make living in modern world all it should be.
Henry Author Price Jr aka Kankan